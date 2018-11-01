WATCH: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore exchanges punches with Mary Kom

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Mary Kom during a friendly bout. (Source: ANI)

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who visited the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Thursday engaged in a friendly bout with boxing champion Mary Kom. Rathore, a former Olympic silver medalist, was visiting the stadium to interact with boxers during a training session ahead of International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women World Championship that is to be held in Delhi.

A video of the bout between Rathore and Mary Kom was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle. In this video, Rathore is seen throwing a few punches at the former World Champion while she tries to defend. The two athletes were smiling during the bout which shows their mutual admiration for each other.

On Wednesday, Mary Kom was named as the brand ambassador of the 10th edition of the Women’s World Championship. Here is the video of the bout between her and Rathore –

Mary Kom will be seeking her sixth Women’s World Championship crown and second gold at home since 2006. The tournament will be held at the IG Stadium’s KD Jhadav Hall between November 15 and 24. The tournament will see participation from 300 boxers from 70 countries across 10 weight categories, the tournament’s highest-ever, including Olympic medalists, World and European Champions.

“This World Championship is special in lot many ways, I would definitely give my best shot and want to live the feeling of winning gold in front of the home crowd,” said the five-time World Champion Mary Kom after being named the brand ambassador.

The Indian Squad:

Players: Mary Kom (48 Kg), Pinky Jangra (51 Kg), Manisha Maun (54 Kg), Sonia (57 Kg), L Sarita Devi (60 Kg), Simranjit Kaur (64 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 Kg), Saweety Boora (75 Kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81 Kg) and Seema Poonia (+81 Kg).

Coaches: Raffaele Bergamasco (Foreign Coach); Shiv Singh (Head Coach) Sandhya Gurung; Md.Ali Qamar; Chhote Lal Yadav; Satvir Kaur.

Support Staff: Dr. Amol Arun Patil (Team Doctor); Aayush Chittaranjan Yekhande (Physiotherapist); Simon Singh (Video Analyst); Veena Joyel (Massuere)