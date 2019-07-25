Watch: This Hungarian 19-year old swimming sensation breaks Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old record

Kristof Milak (AP)

Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak broke Michael Phelps 200 metres butterfly world record to win the gold medal at the World swimming championships being held in Gwangju, South Korea. The 19-year-old teenager clocked at 1:50.73 to surpass Phelps’ record (1:51.51) by 0.78 seconds, that was set at the world championships in Rome, almost ten years ago.

“It’s a huge honour to beat such a great man’s world record. When I looked back and I saw the time, 1:50.73? I forgot all the pressure and tension and all the joy came out,” Milak said after creating the world record at the event.

Speaking about his training, the swimmer added, “Until 14 I was a backstroker and after that, I focused on the butterfly. But earlier I only did 100-metre as I wasn’t strong enough.”

He was followed by Japan’s Daiya Seto and South Africa’s Chad le Clos, who stood second and third respectively. While Seto clocked 1:53.86, Clos clocked 1:54.15 at the event.

New 200m butterfly WR by Kristof Milak ???????? 1:50.73 ! He has just smashed one previosly owned by Michael Phelps! Amazing performance ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/B8YxGwM1pG — Fina_Development_Centre_Kazan (@FinaKazan) July 24, 2019

Milak became the youngest swimmer to win the 200-metre butterfly after Phelps won as an 18-year-old back in 2003. Phelps, who won 28 Olympic medals, continues to hold still holds the record in the 100 metre and 200-metre medley.

Kristóf Milák was born on February 20, 2000. Currently the world record holder in 200m butterfly, the swimmer has won a gold medal and a silver at the World Championships. He also won a gold at the European Championships. Milak is the three-time Youth Olympic Champion from Summer Youth Olympics 2018. Speaking to New York Times, Phelps said he was happy to see the 19-year old creating new world record. He also pointed out that the Hungarian swimmer’s last 100 was incredible. He further said that MILak puta great 200 fly from beginning till the end.