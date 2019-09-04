Watch: Shikhar Dhawan plays flute, fans surprised by batsman’s musical skills

Shikhar Dhawan

In what was a pleasant surprise for his fans in India and across the world, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen playing flute. In the video, Dhawan is seen playing the flute while standing on the terrace facing the sea. Dhawan’s prowess with the bat is well known but his skills with the musical intrument was on display probably for the first time.

“A fresh start.. Trees, the wind, the ocean & some music = bliss,” Dhawan said in his caption for the video. The southpaw has been learning this craft for almost four years now. The video that he has uploaded goes on to show that the cricketer has learnt playing flute quite well.

Last year, he took to Twitter to announce that he was learning to play flute. “Hi guys. Wanted to share something that’s very dear to my heart n is different side to me. For last 3 yrs I’ve been learning the flute (my fav instrument). I’ve had the privilege of taking lessons with my Guru Venugopal Ji. I still have a long way to go but I’m glad I’ve started,” he had tweeted.

While he had to leave the World Cup in the early part of the tournament to an injury, the cricketer last played a ODI match against the West Indies on August 14. In the just concluded tour, India went on to sweep the T20, ODI and Test series against West Indies. In the three T20I matches that he played in the just finished tour, Shikhar could accumulate only 27 runs with and average of 9 runs.

His struggle with the bat continued in the ODI series as well, scoring 38 runs in two matches with an average of 19. Currently, he has been picked up in India A team, that is playing against South Africa A providing him a much chance to get back to form with the willow.