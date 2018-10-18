WATCH: Schoolboy error! Pakistan’s Azhar Ali thinks ball crossed boundary rope, gets run out

Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq stood in the middle of the pitch as Tim Paine took the bails off. (Source: SPN Sports)

This qualifies for possibly the funniest dismissals in international cricket you will see in a long time. In one of the most bizarre run-outs in cricket that will be played on a loop by broadcasters, Pakistan’s Azhar Ali stopped for a chat after playing a shot at the middle of the pitch during the third day of the second Test against Australia, thinking that the ball had passed the boundary rope.

What he did not realise was that the ball had stopped just inches away from the boundary. He was eventually run out while he stood chatting in the middle of the pitch. The former Pakistan skipper did, however, manage to produce some humour in the process at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The incident took place in Peter Siddle’s over when Ali was batting at 64. The 33-year-old batsman edged a delivery past gully and the ball raced towards the boundary rope. The Pakistan batsman assumed that the ball would go for a four and stopped for a discussion with his partner Asad Shafiq in the middle of the pitch.

As it turned out, the ball stopped just short of the rope and was picked up by Mitchell Starc. The left-arm pacer threw the ball towards wicketkeeper Tim Paine. The Australian skipper removed the stumps to get rid of Ali. The Pakistan batsmen didn’t even realise their mistake as Ali looked at the bails being taken off the middle of the pitch.

Here is the video of Azhar Ali’s run out –

Schoolboy error! ???? Azhar Ali assumed that the ball had reached the boundary, and this brain fade led to a comical run-out that will make every highlight reel from the match! ????#PAKvAUS #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/mYAGukuITB — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) October 18, 2018

At the time of writing, the Pakistan cricket team had taken a lead of 429 runs against Australia with five wickets in hand. Debutant Fakhar Zaman (66) scored a quick half-century from the top before Azhar Ali (64) and Babar Azam (59*) consolidated on it.

Earlier on day 2, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas registered a five-wicket haul to steer his side into a dominating position. Abbas finished with five for 33 to bowl out Australia for a paltry 145 to give Pakistan a 137-run lead in the first innings on the second day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.