Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli join Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri’s emotional plea to fans

Indian football team capital Sunil Chhetri has made an emotional appeal to sports fans to support the Indian football team when it faces Kenya on Monday in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai. In a video message released on Twitter on Sunday, Chhetri made a plea to fans to cheer for the players on the ground.

“Everyone who are not football fans, please come and watch us for two reasons – we are the best team in the world and we play for the country. We will make sure that once you watch this, you are not going to be the same person when back home,” he said.

The skipper will be playing his 100th international match today. He has scored 59 goals in his career so far, the highest by any Indian. Chhetri also thanked fans from Mumbai who came and encouraged the players on June 1 when India had played Chinese Taipei. “It means the world to us.”

“To all of you who have lost hope and have no hope in the Indian football, I request you to come and watch in the stadium. It is not fun to criticise and abuse on the internet, come to the stadium, do it on our face, scream at us, shout at us, abuse us, who knows one day we might change you guys, you might start a change for us. Please come.”

Chhetri’s video appeal posted on Sunday went viral and got the backing from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli. The duo also appealed to sports lovers to come out in huge numbers to support the Indian football team.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar asked the fans to fill in the stadiums and support teams wherever and whenever they are playing. “It is really important all of us stand behind them. The dream is to represent the nation and it is India. Guys, we must stand behind our athletes and support them because getting support from well-wishers is the best tonic any athlete can have. Let us stand behind our team and support them,” he said.

Kohli said that people should accept and support all kind of sports equally to make India a proud sporting nation. “I want to request everyone to go to watch the Indian football team play. Anyone who loves any kind of sports, go and cheer for the team in the stadium. They are a talented team,” he said on Twitter.

“This will also down the way in contributing to developing a sporting culture we all are dreaming. If we want to be called a proud sporting county, we need to accept and support all sport equally,” he added.

India had played the opening match of the tournament on June 1 against Chinese Taipei. The team had won the match by 5-0. Today, India will face Kenya. On June 7, they will play against New Zealand. The final match will be played on June 10.