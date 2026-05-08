Indian batting superstar and former T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma has sent social media into a frenzy after releasing a teaser for his upcoming television debut. While the “Hitman” has appeared on talk shows like The Great Indian Kapil Show in the past, this Sony LIV project marks a shift from a cameo appearance to a structured television debut. The teaser, which Rohit shared on X with a cryptic message, suggests a dedicated show or a deep-dive reality collaboration that goes far beyond a standard interview.

The one-minute-forty-second teaser shows Rohit meeting excited fans who repeatedly coax him into saying his now-famous dialogue, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega” (No one will roam in the garden). As more fans continue requesting the line, Rohit’s patience visibly wears thin and by the end of the clip, he walks away in frustration.

Rohit later jokes, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya… jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga?” (I only said two lines and they became so viral… imagine what will happen when my full show releases?). Sony Pictures is marketing the show as “the biggest entertainment debut of the year”.

Dominating the 22 Yards: Rohit’s Stellar IPL 2026 Numbers

Even as he explores the entertainment world, Rohit’s focus on the pitch remains razor-sharp. In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, playing for the Mumbai Indians, Rohit has been in vintage “Hitman” mode. His explosive starts have been a hallmark of MI’s campaign this year, proving that his creative ventures aren’t a distraction from his professional duties.

IPL 2026 Statistics (As of May 2026):

Matches: 5

Runs: 221

Average: 55.25

Strike Rate: 174.02

Highest Score: 84 (off 44 balls against LSG)

Half-Centuries: 2

Boundaries: 19 Fours, 15 Sixes

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Conquering the Small Screen: Athletes Who Led Their Own Shows

Rohit joins a prestigious list of sportspersons who didn’t just make guest appearances but took the plunge into hosting their own shows or participating as full-season contestants in reality formats while still active in their careers.

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Navjot Singh Sidhu: One of the earliest pioneers, Sidhu became a household name for his “Sidhu-isms” as a judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and later as a full-time contestant in Bigg Boss 6.

S. Sreesanth: The fiery pacer was a standout contestant in Bigg Boss 12, making it all the way to the runner-up position, and later participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Vinod Kambli: The former Indian batter was the first major cricketer to enter the Bigg Boss house during Season 5, providing viewers with an unfiltered look at his life.

Andrew Symonds: The late Australian legend made waves as a “wildcard” contestant on Bigg Boss 5, engaging in the show’s daily tasks and cultural exchanges for a significant period.

Harbhajan Singh: The legendary spinner hosted his own talk show, Bhajji Blast, where he interviewed fellow cricketers, and also served as a judge/mentor on the long-running reality show MTV Roadies.

Anjum Chopra: The former women’s captain broke barriers by participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, showing her grit in high-stakes stunts.

With the title of Rohit’s new show expected to be announced soon, the internet remains divided: will it be a sports-documentary powerhouse or a high-stakes reality format?