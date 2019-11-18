Pick that! R Ashwin adds another variation to his armory after off spin and leg spin

India is set to play their first pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh which begins on November 22 in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin seems to be working on another variation after the carrom ball and doosra. Ashwin, who is currently a part of the India Test team for the ongoing series against Bangladesh, posted a video of him bowling with his left arm. Ashwin is seen bowling left-arm off-spin in the video and he might be able to use it in the upcoming Test match in Kolkata against Bangladesh.

Alright people !! Let’s put an end to this fun you are all having with a poor quality video being circulated on the social media. Here is a good one.????????????✅ pic.twitter.com/LMZZBASTbc — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 18, 2019

Ashwin has often been criticised for trying too many variations. But that hasn’t stopped the right-arm off-spinner from adding new weapons to his arsenal from time to time. During the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, Ashwin regularly bowled leg-spin in a bid to outfox the batsmen. 0

However, what is interesting to see is that the action that Ashwin is using is very similar to Sri Lanka veteran Sanath Jayasuriya. He can be seen alongside Bharat Arun who is the bowling coach of the Indian team. India is set to play their first day-night Test match against Bangladesh which begins on November 22 in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens.

The pink ball manufactured by SG will be used in the Test match. The ball is said to have more lacquer which will help fast bowlers in the Test match. Lacquer will help the ball maintain its shine and will swing a bit more than the red ball as well. However, it will be a challenge for spinners to grip the ball because of the lacquer.

India has won the first Test match already and will be hoping to win the second one as well. It will be interesting to see what team combination India takes in the first Day/Night Test match in India keeping the pink ball in mind. It could difficult for spinners to grip the ball under lights and therefore India might go in with one extra fast bowler in the side.