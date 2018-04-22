WATCH: Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali’s disrespecting act at Wagah Border, BSF to lodge protest

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali made his signature wicket-taking gesture towards the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian audience. The video has gone viral on social media in which Ali is taking part in the beating retreat ceremony at the Wagah border.

The flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagah Border every evening isn’t a new thing. Every day, Indian and Pakistani forces participate in this ceremony, which is witnessed by the crowd of both the countries at the border. However, the scene was different on Saturday when the Pakistani side not only had their personnel but also Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali, who entered the flag-lowering ceremony.

The Pakistani pacer made his signature wicket-taking gesture towards the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian audience. The video has gone viral on social media in which Ali is taking part in the beating retreat ceremony at the Wagah border. He is seen raising his arms and patting his thighs and then breaks into his signature wicket taking celebration. Soldiers from the Pakistan Rangers are seen standing in the background. Later, he was escorted by a man in civilian clothes as the audience from the Pakistani side applauded his act.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has taken strong note of a civilian from Pakistan “interfering” in the ceremony on the Pakistani side. According to the protocol, only BSF from India and Rangers from Pakistan can perform the ceremony. As per The Indian Express, BSF has decided to lodge a formal protest with the Pakistan Rangers.

“Anyone can make any aggressive gesture in the viewers’ gallery on both sides but no public person can interfere in the parade. Before or after the parade, the people are free to do such things, but not in the middle of the parade,” Goel was quoted as saying by IE. BSF spokesperson and DIG R S Kataria said that BSF is lodging protest with Pakistan Rangers as it is a drill of forces of two countries.

Who is Hasan Ali?

Hasan Ali is a fast bowler hailing from Punjab in Pakistan, whose moment of fame came in Pakistan’s limited over’s leg in England 2016 where he played four ODIs and the only T20I after making his ODI debut against Ireland in the same tour. He was awarded the Man of the tournament award for scripting Pakistan’s comeback in the 2017 Champions Trophy, which they won after being trounced in their first league game. Hasan starred with the ball and led the bowling charts, picking up 13 wickets in five games.