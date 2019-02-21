Watch: Pakistani cricket fan Adil Taj, who sang Indian national anthem in 2018, talks about India and Pak

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 6:08 PM

After the Pakistani artists were banned by India’s cine association, the rage has spilled over to the sports world.

Pulwama attack, pak artist ban in india, world cup 2019, sunil gavaskar, harbhajan singh, saurav ganguly, India vs Pakistan, cricket fan, cricket fan Adil Taj, Shahid Afridi, World Cup 2019, Sachin Tendulkar, Adil TajTaj He spoke to news agency, ANI and said that he hoped that both India and Pakistan do not boycott their scheduled match in the upcoming world cup 2019.

Even as the nation mourns its martyrs, the outrage refuses to abate. Anger is still simmering which is being expressed in different way. Some sections of the citizenry have chosen to boycott all things Pakistani while some are showing solidarity with the families of the martyrs collecting funds.

After the Pakistani artists were banned by India’s cine association, the rage has spilled over to the sports world. Both Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly have reportedly urged Virat Kohli led-Men in Blue to boycott the June 16 clash against Pakistan at the Old Trafford for ICC World Cup 2019.

However, Sunil Gavaskar asked Team India to face Pakistan and beat them in order to stop them from going forward in the tournament. And Pakistani cricket fan Adil Taj who sang the Indian national anthem during Indo-Pak Asia Cup match in 2018 seems to be almost of the same opinion.

Taj He spoke to news agency, ANI and said that he hoped that both India and Pakistan do not boycott their scheduled match in the upcoming world cup 2019.

Watch here

He said, “Shahid Afridi still had a Sachin Tendulkar signed T-shirt and has always said that he got more love in India than Pakistan.

Adil Raj further said that he hoped for peace and good relations between Pakistan and India as he earlier showed by singing the indian national anthem during an earlier clash between the two countries in Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai.

Taj’s video had gone viral on many social media platforms.

