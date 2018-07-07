WATCH: MS Dhoni celebrates 37th birthday with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, other team India members

Pictures from Dhoni’s 37th Birthday Celebration. (Instagram)

Former team India captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday. The Indian camp was in a celebratory mood despite losing the 2nd T20I against England in Cardiff on Friday and celebrated his birthday with much zeal. In a video that has gone viral on the social media, MS Dhoni could be seen cutting two cakes with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva present alongside him and the members of the Indian team singing the birthday song after which his face got smeared with cake, which seems to have become a must ritual for the team.

Here is MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration video:

Later, Indian all-rounder, Suresh Raina shared photos from the birthday celebrations on Twitter wishing his Chennai Super Kings teammate.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were also spotted during the celebrations in a picture posted by Arun Pandey on Twitter to wish the Captain Cool.

In another video, that has been doing the rounds on the internet, bowlers from the Indian team could be seen taking a selfie with MSD post the cake-cutting.

Pictures of Dhoni and his wife Sakshi from the celebrations have also surfaced on the internet. The Board of Control for Cricket in India also posted a video on its official website in which all players led by captain Virat Kohli wished him on camera.

SPECIAL: From his teammates to someone very very special, wishes galore for @msdhoni as he celebrates his 37th birthday. Watch it till the end – Cuteness Alert! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni

Dhoni who made his international debut in 2004, achieved a milestone in the Cardiff T20I as he became the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to play 500 international matches. He is the only wicket-keeper in the 500-match club. Even though, Team India couldn’t give Dhoni the perfect birthday present as they lost the second T20I by 5 wickets against England despite his last-minute heroics as he hammered an unbeaten 32 runs in 24 balls and lifted India’s score to 148/5 in 20 but Alex Hales’ fifty took the game away.