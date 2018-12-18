Watch: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja get into heated argument on field during second Test

According to the commentator, the argument lasted over 90 seconds and the duo was seen pointing fingers at each other.

After India lost out to hosts Australia in the second Test match of the four-Test match series, a video of Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and his all-rounder teammate Ravindra Jadeja has surfaced in which the two appear to be involved in a long and heated argument.

According to the commentator, the argument lasted over 90 seconds and the duo was seen pointing fingers at each other. Although the bone of contention between Ishant and Jadeja is not clear from the video, they were separated on a couple of occasions before they were at it again. In the first instance, it appears that the discussion between them seems to be regarding field placement. Things returned to normal when Mohammad Shami, who was getting ready for bowling, and Kuldeep Yadav, who was carrying drinks to the field, separated them.

Ishant Sharma & Ravindra Jadeja were caught fighting & abusing on field yesterday. They were seen pointing fingers at each other in an animated argument. They were separated by Kuldeep & Shami. What’s going on in Indian dressing room? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/j5fw5os0cD — Abhishek Agarwal (@abhishek2526) December 18, 2018

“It does seem pretty animated,” former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had said. “There’s lots of finger pointing. They were separated on a couple of occasions.”

While Ishant played both the Tests against the Aussies and took five wickets, Jadeja has been limited to drinks duty and substitute fielding at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Even after Ravichandran Ashwin’s injury, Jadeja could not make it to the playing XI. Team India, who went for a four-man pace attack, the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue lost the second Test by 146 runs after Australia wrapped up the tail in the morning session. The Indian squad would not like to see any difference between its two teammates at a time when its biggest concern would be the form openers, fuelled by the fact that teenage opener Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out from the series.

The two teams will face each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test beginning on December 26.