WATCH: Inspiring! Sania Mirza can’t keep herself away from tennis court

Sania Mirza playing tennis with her sister. (Source: Instagram)

What would usually apply to a seven-month pregnant woman expecting a child in around two months does not appear to apply to tennis star Sania Mirza! Expecting a child in October, Sania took to the tennis court with her sister Anam Mirza and shared a video of the same on her Instagram handle.

In this video, the 31-year-old tennis star can be seen hitting a few comfortable forehands from the baseline. Sania effortlessly makes contact with the ball sending it to the other half of the court, even though her movements are restricted. “Told you … can’t keep me away .. I need some wheels to move though,” she captioned the Instagram video.

Here is the video shared by Sania Mirza –

She has been active on the social media platform, taking questions from fans and even giving tips on how to maintain themselves if an expecting woman. Sania had recently revealed that the trick is to rest and eat healthy.

A couple of days ago, she had posted a picture of herself wearing a dress and twirling on the tennis court near the net. “You can take the player off the tennis court for a while .. but you can’t take the tennis out of the tennis player ever,” she had captioned the image.

Sania Mirza had undergone a surgery last year and has put her career on hold once again – this time for a different reason. She, however, targets a return before 2020 Tokyo Olympics and aims to win a medal for India. “It was just about time… I was down with my knee injury anyway and we had been thinking about it for a while… We thought it was a good time to start a family and experience this new phase of our lives,” Sania had said in a recent interview.