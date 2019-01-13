Watch: India vs Australia 2nd ODI; Indian cricket team arrives in Adelaide

Indian Cricket Team led by skipper Virat Kohli (ANI)

Indian Cricket Team arrived in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI match on January 13. The match is scheduled to be played on January 15. Indian Cricket Team led by skipper Virat Kohli lost the first ODI with 34 runs.

Meanwhile, earlier team India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma struck his 22nd century in the first ODI against Australia in Sydney. The 31-year-old took only 110 balls to reach the landmark during the first match of the series. The right-handed batsman hit 4 sixes and 7 fours. Earlier, Australia had scored 288/5 in 50 overs after choosing batting first. Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, and Peter Handscomb scored fifties, while Marcus Stoinis scored 47 runs in 43 balls to take Aussies to the competitive total.