Watch: How Mohammed Siraj’s inswinger sent stumps for a toss

During the second innings, Siraj was once again on top his game as he managed to take three wickets with an economy rate of 2.61 in 18 overs. (Image: IE)

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowled a peach of a delivery to send stumps flying in the Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Hyderabad. The Hyderabad fast bowler dismissed Kerala’s opening batsman Poonam Rahul for a duck with an unplayable inswinger. The left-handed Poonam Rahul was dismissed for a duck in both innings of the match which is also known as ‘King Pair’ in cricketing terms.

In the first innings of the match, Mohammed Siraj bowled 18 overs and managed to take 4 wickets for 59 runs with an economy rate of 3.24 which helped Hyderabad put pressure on Kerala. During the second innings, Siraj was once again on top his game as he managed to take three wickets with an economy rate of 2.61 in 18 overs. Hyderabad defeated Kerala with ease as they chased down 155 with the loss of just 4 wickets.

View this post on Instagram Ranji trophy ???? 2020 A post shared by Mohammed Siraj (@mohammedsirajofficial) on Jan 6, 2020 at 12:22pm PST

Mohammed Siraj had made headlines when he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2016 for Rs 2.60 crore. Siraj’s story was very inspiring as he came from a humble background and this was a big achievement for the fast bowler. The fast bowler in his debut season scalped 10 wickets in 6 matches. Mohammed Siraj is now a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after he was bought by Virat Kohli’s team back in 2018 for 2.20 crores.

He made his debut for the national side back in 2017 against New Zealand in Rajkot for a T20I game. He made his ODI debut last year against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. With Indian fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami being in top form, the competition for a spot in the playing XI has been tough. Mohammed Siraj will be looking to impress the selectors with his performances in the Ranji Trophy.