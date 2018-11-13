Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur carries unwell child mascot off field during Indo-Pak clash, wins hearts

During the second Group B match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Harmanpreet carried a little girl off the field when she complained of feeling unwell just before the start of the game. (IE)

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won hearts again after becoming the first Indian woman to score a century in T20Is during the ICC Women’s World T20. Besides her cricketing talent, Harmanpreet caught attention for her humane side during the India-Pakistan clash on Sunday when she carried an unwell child mascot off the field in her arms.

During the second Group B match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Harmanpreet carried a little girl off the field when she complained of feeling unwell just before the start of the game. Later, the ground staff attended to her medical emergency.

The incident occurred when the two teams were lined up for the national anthems on November 11 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the girl mascot could be seen complaining to the Indian skipper that she is feeling unwell. Harmanpreet, not only supported the child with her hand while the anthem was playing, but also lifted her and walked over to a ground staff member to hand over the child. Harmanpreet was widely praised on social media for a noble cause on Sunday.

The Indian skipper has played an instrumental role in India’s ongoing campaign at the ICC Women’s World T20. She blitzed her way to a hundred of just 49 deliveries against New Zealand to help India post a mammoth 194/5 in the first match of the ICC Women’s World T20. Her ton proved to be a game changer as India registered an emphatic 34-run win.

India put up yet another clinical display to beat arch-rivals Pakistan two days later. Mithali Raj smashed a half-century to guide India to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

Even before a ball being faced, 10 runs were already on India’s scoreboard after Pakistan were docked a five-run penalty twice during their innings on account of their batswomen running on the danger area of the pitch during the innings. India chased down the target of 134, reaching 137 for 3 in 19 overs.

With Sunday’s win, India took a big step towards making it to the semifinals from the Group B. India’s next group clash is on November 15 against Ireland.