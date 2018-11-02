WATCH: George Bailey’s unique batting stance leaves Faf du Plessis in splits

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 3:01 PM

Former Australian skipper George Bailey played a gorgeous knock on Wednesday and guided the Prime Minister's XI to a remarkable four-wicket win over South Africa in the tour game in Canberra.

George Bailey, George Bailey stance, australia vs south africa, George Bailey unique stance, George Bailey trolled, George Bailey news, australian cricket team, sports newsGeorge Bailey during his innings against South Africa. (Source: Twitter)

Former Australian skipper George Bailey played a gorgeous knock on Wednesday and guided the Prime Minister’s XI to a remarkable four-wicket win over South Africa in the tour game in Canberra. Bailey scored an unbeaten 51 runs and helped his side chase the target in 37 overs.

However, more than the strokes that he played, it was George Bailey’s unusual batting stance that grabbed attention and became a talking point of the game. Bailey was standing as if the bowler is running in from the covers.

The unique style left the South African skipper Faf du Plessis in splits. In a video posted by Cricket Australia on its Twitter handle, du Plessis can be seen laughing on first slip as Bailey bats. “Faf having a cheeky giggle in the slips at Bailey’s extraordinary stance ????,” the video was captioned.

Here is the video –

Even the commentators couldn’t stop themselves from laughing at Bailey’s posture. “Faf du Plessis in the second slip is like ‘what’s going on’,” former Aussie pacer Brett Lee said on air.

“He is facing like he’s facing a bowler from third man. It works, it works for him. He’s got to wear thigh pad on the back of his leg, a hamstring thigh pad may be…a hamstring pad,” added Mark Howard, who was on air with Lee.

Batting first, South Africa scored 173 runs as left-arm pacer Jason Behrendroff picked up two wickets to rattle the top-order while leggie Usman Qadir bagged three wickets. In response, Josh Philippe took the hosts to a flying start before Bailey finished the innings with his well-crafted half-century.

“The really simple answer is to keep it side on, the key for batting and getting your feet into a position where you can hit the ball as hard as you can,” said Bailey when asked about his stance. “The key to that is keeping my back foot very side on, which is something I used to speak to you (Michael Clarke) a lot about when you played as well.”

