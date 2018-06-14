Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 official song ‘Live it Up’ featuring Will Smith, Ronaldinho

There is a strong buzz around FIFA World Cup 2018 official song ‘Live it Up’ which also features Hollywood actor and rapper Will Smith along with Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. Source – (Instagram)

The 21st edition of FIFA World Cup 2018 is set to begin on Thursday in Russia with 32 teams competing for the trophy. The excitement is at its peak and as always, there is a strong buzz around FIFA World Cup 2018 official song ‘Live it Up’ which also features Hollywood actor and rapper Will Smith along with Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. The FIFA World Cup songs have always created a buzz across the globe. Football fans before every edition of the world cup eagerly await for official song to release.

Live it up has been composed by Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam and features Era Istrefi apart from Will Smith. The video features Ronaldinho showing many techniques and tricks which made it trending video with over 17 million views on YouTube alone.

Fans are eagerly and desperately waiting for the football carnival to begin and the song is increasing the desperation and anticipation amongst them. Only few hours are left for the kick off to start and the song has spread with speed of light aggravating the excitement for FIFA.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 official song:

Not just this, FIFA has also released an official World Cup playlist which includes songs from past editions. ‘Rekindle memories from South Africa in 2010 or Germany’s 2014 triumph in Brazil with classic Official Songs like Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’ and ‘We Are One (Ole Ola)’ by Pi, bull, Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte. Or you can simply get the pre-match party into full swing, with over four hours of songs’, it said on its website.

This year’s Coca-Cola promotional song has been produced by Jason Derulo — “Colors” with a beautiful presentation of all the flags united together to make one. Watch the song here:

In the last edition of Fifa World cup, the official song was of Pitbull’s “We Are One (Ole Ola)” featuring Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte. The same year, Shakira released Coca-Cola promotional song, “La la la (Brasil)” featuring Carlinho Brown.

In 2010, Shakira’s “Waka Waka” created a buzz across the globe. The video featured football players like Ronaldo, Pique and Sergio Aguero. The video was liked by everyone. With Waka Waka, K’Naan also released FIFA’s Coca-Cola promotional song, “Wavin Flag” which trended everywhere. Every song depicts the theme of Unity, portraying Football as a sport uniting nations together.