WATCH: Cheteswar Pujara can bat, can’t dance!

Cheteshwar Pujara and Indian cricket team players team dance as they celebrate their series win over Australia

Ind vs Aus: Celebrations began in the Indian dressing room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia as soon as the day five game of the fourth and final Test against Australia was called off due to bad weather. With this, the Indian cricket team led by star cricketer Virat Kohli scripted history, winning the first ever Test series against Australia on its soil. India clinched the four-Test match series 2-1.

As soon as the umpired call off the day 5 game, the visitors erupted in joy and congratulated each other. The entire team then went down to the ground to greet the crowd. The jubilant players gathered together and danced in front of their fans.

The Man of the Match title was bagged by right-hand batsman Cheteshwar Pujara who scored 193 to help India cement its position from the very first day in the fourth Test. Pujara, 30, was, however, missing from the frame when skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and others were seen shaking a leg.

The players asked Pujara to join them but the latter was faced with an awkward situation and couldn’t dance with his teammates.

Watch video here:

Cheteshwar Pujara: can bat, can’t dance? ???????? Celebrations have well and truly begun for Team India! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XUWwWPSNun — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2019



When Kohli was asked about the dance during the post-match media briefing, he said that it was Rishabh who came up with that step and others joined him.

“I don’t know what he was trying to do, to be honest. It just felt good, it was very easy. But Pujara couldn’t even do that. You can see how simple he is,” he said.

“That was the Pujara dance because when he walks he doesn’t move his hands. It was more of an extension of his walk,” he added.

In the four-Test match series, India’s Test specialist finished scoring three tons. He scored 521 runs and ended up as the highest run-scorer. He was also awarded the Man of the Series title. Pujara also joined an elite list of Indian batsmen to face more than 1000 balls in a Test series against Australia on their soil.