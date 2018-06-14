WATCH: BCCI trolls Afghanistan captain for reading out names of all players, including his own, at toss

Asghar Stanikzai reading out the names at the toss. (Source: BCCI)

India vs Afghanistan Bengaluru Test: Emotions ran high as the Afghanistan cricket team made its Test debut against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday morning. Afghan skipper Asghar Stanikzai and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi were the only two players from the side that played the first ever first-class match for Afghanistan. As expected, it was an emotional moment for Stanikzai who came out for toss with Ajinkya Rahane.

The Indian skipper won the toss and elected to bat first in seam-friendly conditions. However, it was Stanikzai who took the limelight by reading out the name of all his players – something which isn’t seen that frequently in cricket.

When Sanjay Manjrekar asked Stanikzai about his team combinations, the Afghan captain replied that he wants to read the names of his team. He then read out all the names including his own.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) saw the funny side and took a jibe a few hours later. A video of Stanikzai reading out the names was shared on BCCI's official Twitter handle.

Speaking to media ahead of the match, Stanikzai was confident of his team’s chances. He said that all the three formats of the game, including T20s and ODIs are different from each other but his team has succeeded in the longer format as well. The 30-year-old batsman added that his players are not nervous but are well prepared for the challenge.

“We will also try to keep up the good show in this Test match. We have worked hard over the last couple of days for this and we will do our best,” he said.

Their debut, however, was spoiled by an in-form Shikhar Dhawan who raced his way to a century in the first session, becoming the first Indian batsman to go past 100 before lunch on day 1 of any Test. He was dismissed for 107 runs by Yamin Ahmadzai post lunch.