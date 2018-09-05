WATCH: Asian Games medalist Divya Kakran slams Arvind Kejriwal, says could have got Gold with more help

Divya Kakran had won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018. (Source: PTI)

Wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal at the recently-concluded Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government during a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday. Kakran told Kejriwal that she could have won a Gold medal if she had received more support from the government. She also claimed that Aam Aadmi Party chief had promised to help her after she had won a medal at the Commonwealth Games but didn’t even pick her phone.

“I’d won a medal at the Commonwealth Games (in Gold Coast, Australia, earlier this year) and you had told me that I will receive more help going forward. But not even my phone calls were answered,” Kakran told Kejriwal in front of other medal winners and government officials.

“You’re felicitating us today but please also think of poor kids aspiring to become athletes. You’ve gathered us today to congratulate us but there’s no support provided when we need it most. If we’re given that support at the right time then we can even win gold,” she added.

As she didn’t receive any help from Kejriwal, Kakran had started playing for the Uttar Pradesh state team and managed to make the cut for the Asian Games from there. She lives in Delhi’s Gokulpur with the rest of her family.

Watch the incident here –

Asiad medalist Divya Kakran lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal. Here’s why. #ITVideohttps://t.co/Nounxo6IKQ pic.twitter.com/ASTlDgxktQ — India Today (@IndiaToday) September 5, 2018

The Delhi chief minister defended himself by saying that his policies meet dead ends due to politics at the higher level. He claimed that policies drafted by the Delhi government are shunted at the higher level for some reason.

“You’ll must have read in newspapers how there are obstacles being put in front of the work we try to do. What you’re saying is right. Not just you, many athletes come to us with similar complaints. However, whichever policies we have drafted until now have been shunted for some reason or the other at the higher level. The felicitation we’re doing today is only because of the Supreme Court’s recent judgement,” he said.

In a recent interview, Divya had even mentioned that how the likes of Anil Kapoor and PM Narendra Modi sent out congratulatory messages for her but there was nothing from CM Kejriwal.