WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar joins team India in England, bowls to Virat Kohli in nets

Arjun Tendulkar with Ravi Shastri after the net session. (Source: BCCI)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, joined the Indian cricket team in England on Monday and bowled in the nets to help them prepare for the series against Ireland. The 18-year-old fast-bowler who was recently selected in India Under 19 team for the Sri Lanka tour bowled to skipper Virat Kohli, among others. He was also given some words of wisdom by India coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

“Words of wisdom from @RaviShastriOfc for young Arjun Tendulkar,” the BCCI tweeted alongside a photograph of Shastri and Arjun.

This isn’t the first time when Arjun has bowled to Indian batsmen. Last year, he was one of the net bowlers ahead of India-New Zealand ODI in Mumbai. Apart from this, he has been a regular nets bowler at the Lord’s and helped the Indian women’s team prepare for the World Cup 2017 final against England.

He had made the headlines when one of his Yorkers had hit the English batsman Jonny Bairstow on the toe post which he hobbled off the field. It was the end of Bairstow’s net session after facing just one delivery from Arjun.

Here is the video of his latest net session with team India –

Arjun will soon return to India where he will attend pre-departure camp at National Cricket Academy (NCA) before the team flies to Sri Lanka for the series. The Under 19 team will be coached by WV Raman in the absence of Rahul Dravid who is in England with India A for List A and first-class fixtures.

Anuj Rawat will lead India in four-day games while Aryan Juyal has been appointed the captain in the one-day format.

The Indian team, meanwhile, has landed in London ahead of the long England tour. It will start the campaign with two T20Is against England before returning to England for a series comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests.