WATCH: 18-year-old Mokit Hariharan who bowls from both right and left hand, catches eye in TNPL

Mokit Hariharan bowling in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. (Source: Twitter)

Cricket is a game of many arts. Yet one skill which is rarely found or remains to be highly unexploited is the ambidextrous ability of a player. However, in Sunday’s Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) game between VB Kanchi Veerans and Dindigul Dragons, a player caught everyone’s eye for this unique ability. 18-year-old Mokit Hariharan was introduced in the sixth over by his captain Baba Aparajith where he bowled orthodox left-arm spin to the right-handed N Jagadeesan before switching to right-arm offspin for the left-handed C Hari Nishant.

However, despite this unique style of bowling, Hariharan failed to bag a single wicket in his allotted spell of four overs. But, he made up for that with his bat. The youngster came to bat at number four and scored an unbeaten 77 runs off 50 balls. His innings was studded with five boundaries and as many sixes.

Watch Mokit Hariharan bowl in TNPL –

He also added 139 runs with Francis Rokins to help his team post 166/4 in 20 overs. The pair took on the bowlers in the death overs adding 65 runs in the last four overs with 26 of them coming in the last over.

He now joins Akshay Karnewar, whose ambidextrous bowling for Vidarbha in India’s domestic T20 competition befuddled the opposition batsmen two seasons ago, and Yasir Jan, the fast bowler from Pakistan who bowls “around 145kmph with his right arm and no less than 135kmph with his left.”

For a long time, the act was considered impossible till Hanif Mohammad did something unusual while bowling to Sir Garfield Sobers. The West Indian legend was batting at 364 at that time and needed just one run to set a world record for the highest individual Test score. Sobers duly pushed a single off the delivery to reach the milestone.

Another example of this type of bowling was seen in the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand when Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis bowled with both arms.