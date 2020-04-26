Was his decision to rule Sachin Tendulkar out in India vs Pakistan game correct? ‘Yes’, says umpire Ian Gould

At that stage, Sachin Tendulkar was batting on 23 runs in the 11th over of the Indian innings. (Image: Screengrab)

Sachin Tendulkar dismissal in India vs Pakistan in World Cup 2011 semi final game: It’s not very often that one umpiring decision matters so much that it gets widely discussed even almost after a decade, but if the batsman concerned is Sachin Tendulkar, and it happens to the day when only one between India and Pakistan can make it to the final of a Cricket World Cup, then it certainly deserves all the attention. Umpire Ian Gould who had given Sachin Tendulkar out Leg Before the Wicket (LBW) against Saeed Ajmal in the semi final of ICC Word Cup 2011 has recalled the decision and said he would still give the ‘Master Blaster’ out. He expressed his disbelief at the reversal of his decision after Tendulkar had opted to challenge his decision and it was overturned by Billy Bowden — the third umpire in that very famous match.

“When I gave him out at Mohali, I’m thinking this is out. I will sit here and guarantee you, if I see it again, I’d still give it out, simple as that. He talked to Gambhir and looked like he was going to walk out, and I’m thinking thank God for that, then he spun on his heels and made that T sign and the world stopped (sic),” Gould said to Mark Chapman, Phil Tufnell and Michael Vaughan in the Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show – Umpiring special, on BBC 5 Live Sport.

He has said that his mind worked similar to a player’s after they’ve committed a costly error. He said that his mind was “gone” after that reversal of decision, and like a fielder who wishes that balls don’t come to them after dropping a catch, he too wished that no other batsman would get hit on the pads after that.

He said that it did not matter to him that the batsmen in question was Tendulkar and all he had in his mind was that a quicker ball from Saeed Ajmal had thudded into the pads of “a batsman”. What made it worse for him that he could not digest the fact that the ball tracker showed that the delivery would have gone on to miss the leg stump, as he had thought that it was a straightforward LBW decision that should have been judged out.

“You can’t be walking through many airports when you’ve just given Sachin out LBW sliding down the leg-side. You’ll want to find a dress shop, get a wig and a beard and start limping (sic),” added Gould in his usual witty style that is commonly seen in his interaction with players on the field while umpiring.

At that stage, Sachin Tendulkar was batting on 23 runs in the 11th over of the Indian innings, when Saeed Ajmal had beaten the inside edge of his bat and rapped his pad. Tendulkar went on to play a match winning knock of 85 runs off 115 deliveries. Pakistani fielders did not help their team’s cause, and dropped not less than three catches of Tendulkar in the game, which eventually lead to Pak losing the match by 29 runs and getting kicked out of the World Cup.