Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and ex-India cricketer Manoj Tiwary on Tuesday claimed that he was asked to pay Rs 5 crore to secure a party ticket for the Shibpur constituency in Howrah during the West Bengal Assembly elections, alleging that his refusal cost him the nomination.

Tiwary, who has now declared that his “TMC chapter is over,” made the remarks following the party’s defeat in the state polls, saying he was not surprised by the outcome and alleging large-scale corruption in ticket distribution.

Only those who paid got tickets: Tiwary’s allegations

Speaking to PTI, Tiwary alleged that the selection of candidates within the party was influenced by money power.

“Only those who could pay hefty money were given tickets. At least 70-72 candidates this time paid around ₹5 crore to get a ticket. I was also asked, but I refused,” he said.

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He further added that several of those who allegedly paid for tickets failed to win their seats.

“I am not at all surprised by this debacle. This was bound to happen when an entire party has indulged in corrupt practices and there was no development in any sector,” he said.

Tiwary, a former Bengal captain and the highest run-scorer in the state’s first-class cricket history, also confirmed that he is stepping away from the party.

“As far as TMC is concerned, that chapter is over for me,” he said.

“No space to work”: Tiwary alleges lack of internal democracy

The former MLA, who served as Minister of State for Sports in the Mamata Banerjee-led government, also alleged that there was limited scope for independent work within the administration.

He claimed that despite holding office, decision-making was centralised and ministers had little autonomy.

“I was given a post, but it meant very little in terms of actual work. Even when I tried to raise issues, I was often stopped mid-way,” he alleged.

Tiwary further claimed that basic civic issues in his constituency, including drainage and sewage systems in Howrah, remained unresolved despite repeated follow-ups.

He also said that some developmental work was funded personally when official support was not forthcoming.

“In some cases, I had to spend from my own pocket to get basic work done in my constituency,” he said.

Allegations denied earlier, future in coaching

Responding to past allegations of financial irregularities, Tiwary rejected the claims and said his earnings from cricket were sufficient.

“I have played IPL for years, represented India, and earned through cricket. I don’t need extortion money,” he said.

Tiwary also criticised senior state leadership, alleging lack of support for sports development initiatives, while expressing disappointment over missed opportunities in his ministerial role.

Despite his political exit, Tiwary said he intends to remain connected with cricket. Having cleared the BCCI Level 2 coaching certification, he has applied for the head coach position of the Bengal Ranji team.

The former India batter, who played 12 ODIs for India and scored over 10,000 first-class runs, is currently working as a cricket expert and analyst.