Virender Sehwag slams Asia Cup schedule, says it gives Pakistan an upper hand

Virender Sehwag has joined the critics and slammed the poor scheduling by saying that it gives Pakistan an advantage. (Source: PTI)

Asia Cup 2018 schedule has come under scrutiny for having matches without a break. The high-profile encounter between India and Pakistan scheduled for September 19 takes place just one day after India’s opening game of the tournament. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has joined critics to slam the poor scheduling, saying that it gives Pakistan an advantage as it will enter the clash, fresh. While speaking to India TV on Tuesday, Sehwag said that India should not participate in the tournament.

“I am really shocked to see the scheduling. Which country plays back-to-back cricket matches these days? There was a gap of two days between the T20 matches in England and here you are playing ODIs under hot Dubai weather and that too without a break. So, I don’t think this is a correct scheduling,” he said.

He said that the tournament will take place in Dubai in September and the warm conditions will hamper the players’ recovery process. Sehwag said that Pakistan will be in a good shape but the Indian players will be tired after their first match.

He added that if India lose that match, there could be a problem as everyone is very passionate whenever we play against Pakistan. “We always want India to win against Pakistan but if the Indian players are tired then Pakistan will definitely have the advantage,” he said.

The Kings XI Punjab mentor said that the board could have used the time to prepare for the home or away series. “There shouldn’t be any back-to-back games. If the BCCI had to cancel anything then it should have been the qualifier game in the Asia Cup rather than reducing the four-day practice match against Essex to three days,” he added.

While India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all confirmed participants, the last spot will be taken up by the qualifier from hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong. All teams will be placed in two groups of three and the top two teams will qualify for the Super 4. The two teams will then play the final on September 28.