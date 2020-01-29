Virender Sehwag ruffles Pakistan’s feathers again! After Shoaib Akhtar another pacer takes offence to his jibes

Former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has jumped into the ongoing verbal battle between Indian legend Virender Sehwag and Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, asking the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ to refrain from commenting on Pakistani cricketers. Rana Naved had played under Virender Sehwag’s captaincy in the MCL in Dubai, and in a YouTube video on his official channel, he says he had praised Sehwag after their team won the tournament. Naved said he credited Sehwag with the win but his comments were misconstrued by the former Indian batsman, who saw it as an effort to gain brownie points and media deals in India.

Responding to Sehwag’s comments, Naved-ul-Hasan says they (Pakistanis) hadn’t reacted to the statements he had made two years back but were forced to retort after he targeted them again. In the YouTube video, Naved-ul-Hasan appears to “warn” Sehwag against commenting on Pakistani “legends” — former cricketers who are well-respected in their country. Naved-al-Hasan gives it back in the same tone, saying it was actually Sehwag who commented against Pakistani players to feature on Indian channels.

Back in 2016, Sehwag had taken a dig at Shoaib Akhtar saying he made positive comments about Indian cricket and cricketers just so he could land media gigs and earn money. Shoaib responded to Sehwag’s comments in a YouTube video where he remarked that he had more “maal” (money) than Sehwag had “baal” (hair). Shoaib went on to lambast Sehwag by saying that he was yet to come to terms with Shoaib’s popularity. Shoaib added that he had earned his stature after struggling for 15 years. Responding to Sehwag’s barbs that he only sings paeans of Indian cricket to gain favours from Indians, Akhtar said in the video that he also criticised India when it played poorly — like in the first ODI against Australia.