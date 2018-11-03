Virender Sehwag, Kings XI Punjab part ways

Published: November 3, 2018

Virender Sehwag on Saturday announced that he will not be part of the Kings XI Punjab dressing room next IPL after mentoring the team in the previous three seasons. Sehwag’s future at KXIP became unclear after the team appointed former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on a two-year contract earlier this week, replacing Australian Brad Hodge.

“All good things must come to an end and I’ve had a wonderful time at Kings 11 (sic) Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 (sic) comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead,” tweeted Sehwag. The former India opener had become KXIP’s mentor in 2016 after being a player for two seasons.

KXIP have never won the IPL and their last appearance in the play-offs came in 2014, when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

