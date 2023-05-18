Virat Kohli’s century steals show as RCB secures vital win in IPL playoff battle

In a captivating showdown between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Virat Kohli stole the limelight with a magnificent century, overshadowing Heinrich Klaasen’s maiden IPL hundred. RCB’s comprehensive eight-wicket victory kept them in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Klaasen showcased his exceptional power-hitting abilities, smashing six sixes and eight fours in his blazing knock of 104 runs from just 51 balls. He single-handedly lifted SRH from a shaky position of 28 for 2 in the fifth over to a competitive total of 186 for 5.

However, Kohli had different plans. Teaming up with Faf du Plessis, the RCB opener orchestrated a brilliant chase. The duo stitched together an astonishing 172-run opening partnership, the highest of the season, as they cruised to victory with four balls remaining. Kohli’s innings of 100 runs included four maximums and 12 boundaries, while du Plessis contributed a stylish 71 off 47 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

Following this crucial win, RCB climbed to the fourth position in the standings, edging out Mumbai Indians due to their superior net run rate. Both teams are tied at 14 points, but RCB will need to win their next match to maintain their playoff aspirations. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants currently hold 15 points each with one match remaining.

Kohli’s exceptional batting display put to rest any doubts about his ability to maintain momentum beyond the powerplay. He consistently found the boundary throughout his innings, ensuring that the run rate never dropped.

In their pursuit of victory, Kohli and du Plessis provided RCB with a flying start, amassing 64 runs in the first six overs. Kohli completed his century with a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar but was dismissed in the very next ball. Du Plessis also fell shortly after, deceived by a slower delivery from T Natarajan.

Glenn Maxwell and Michael Bracewell calmly finished off the remaining runs, securing the victory for RCB.

In SRH’s innings, Klaasen formed crucial partnerships, first with Aiden Markram (76 runs) and then with Harry Brook (74 runs off 36 balls). Despite their efforts, SRH, already out of the playoff race, suffered yet another poor start with Rahul Tripathi (15) and Abhishek Sharma (11) failing to capitalize on promising starts.

The match showcased incredible batting performances, electrifying the crowd and providing a thrilling spectacle in the race for the playoffs.