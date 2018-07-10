Virat Kohli won’t score 100 in Australia this time: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins (AP)

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has made a ‘brave and bold’ prediction: Virat Kohli will not score a hundred when Indian team plays a four-Test series Down Under later this year. “My brave, bold prediction; I’d say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we’re going to knock them off over here,” Cummins said at a Channel 7 event here today.

Kohli averages 62 in the eight Tests he has played in Australia, more than his career average of 53.40. He has five Test centuries to his name while playing in Australia. In the absence of the suspended Steve Smith and David Warner, India have a good chance of winning their maiden series in Australia.

Australian fast bowling great Glenn McGrath was present at the function alongside Cummins. McGrath predicted that Australia would blank India 4-0. He also wants to see the home team target Kohli. “I want to see Australians put pressure on Kohli and just see how he handles it. It’s going to be a good, hard, tough series. Kohli has got a bit of an aggressive attitude, but showed last time he was out here he’s not going to take a backward step,” he said.

“The Windies of the late 70s, early 80s were an incredible team and they used to target the captain of the opposition team and get on top of him and have a big impact. I tried to bring that in by targeting players when I played. “If you get on top of them, the No.1 player and their captain, it makes the job so much easier. If they can get on top of Kohli I think it can have a big effect on the game,” McGrath added.

India will be touring Australia for the 12th time this summer. They are yet to win a Test series in 11 attempts, having drawn in 1981, 1985 and 2003. India have won just five out of the 44 Tests.