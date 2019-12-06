Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Indian batsmen resume race to top leading run-scorers in T20I chart

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will resume their race for the top spot in the list of top run-getters in T20I cricket as India begin their campaign against West Indies in the T20 series on Friday.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will resume their race for the top spot in the list of top run-getters in T20I cricket as India begin their campaign against West Indies in the T20 series on Friday. The first match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
The two leading run-scorers in the history of this format, Sharma and Kohli are in a neck-to-neck fight for the tag for the batsman with most runs in T20Is. While Sharma currently ahead with 2539 runs, Kohli is not far behind with 2450 runs in the T20 format.
Kohli, who was rested for the India-Bangladesh T20 series, is currently 89 runs behind the Indian opener. Sharma surpassed Kohli in the recent Bangladesh series. He scored a total of 96 runs in this series, including 85 runs in the second match against Bangladesh.
Kohli, on the other hand, played his last T20I when South Africa had visited India in September. Kohli had smashed 81 runs in two T20I games against South Africa. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the top run-scorers in T20I cricket and the duo is in the elite club of batsmen who have scored more than 2000 runs in T20Is. In addition to Kohli and Sharma, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik, England’s Eoin Morgan, and Australia’s David Warner also figure in the list. Sharma is also eyeing another record in the India-West Indies series as he is just one six away from becoming the first Indian batsman to hit 400 sixes in the International cricket. With this record, Sharma will become the third batsmen to cross the milestone after former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (476 sixes), who is just behind West Indies’ great Chris Gayle (534 sixes). India and West Indies will clash in the first T20I in Hyderabad on Friday after which the two teams will travel to Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20 match on Sunday before finally arriving in Mumbai for third and final T20 match on Wednesday. The two teams are also scheduled to play three ODI matches during the West Indies tour of India beginning December 15.
