Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Indian batsmen resume race to top leading run-scorers in T20I chart

India captain Virat Kohli with his deputy Rohit Sharma. (AFP/File Photo)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will resume their race for the top spot in the list of top run-getters in T20I cricket as India begin their campaign against West Indies in the T20 series on Friday. The first match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

The two leading run-scorers in the history of this format, Sharma and Kohli are in a neck-to-neck fight for the tag for the batsman with most runs in T20Is. While Sharma currently ahead with 2539 runs, Kohli is not far behind with 2450 runs in the T20 format.

Kohli, who was rested for the India-Bangladesh T20 series, is currently 89 runs behind the Indian opener. Sharma surpassed Kohli in the recent Bangladesh series. He scored a total of 96 runs in this series, including 85 runs in the second match against Bangladesh.