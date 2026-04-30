The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed high drama tonight during Match 42 of IPL 2026 as Virat Kohli was seen in a heated exchange with the fourth umpire. The flashpoint occurred in the 14th over of the RCB innings when skipper Rajat Patidar was ruled out after a controversial “fingers-under-the-ball” catch by Jason Holder at long-off.

The dismissal came at a crucial juncture, with Patidar looking dangerous on 44. As the third umpire scrutinized several grainy angles, the “soft signal” (though officially scrapped) seemed to loom large in the spirit of the decision. Despite some footage suggesting the ball may have grazed the grass, the TV umpire upheld the on-field call of “Out,” sparking an immediate and visceral reaction from the RCB dugout.

The Confrontation: Kohli Takes Charge

Kohli, who was at the non-striker’s end, was seen pointing animatedly toward the big screen. After Patidar began his slow walk back, Kohli approached the square-leg umpire and later marched toward the fourth umpire near the boundary ropes during a strategic timeout.

Broadcasters captured Kohli visibly frustrated, reportedly questioning the conclusive evidence required to overturn a catch. RCB head coach Andy Flower was also seen engaging with the match officials as the Wankhede-like tension moved to Ahmedabad.

Explaining the Law: What the New Rule Says About Low Catches

The controversy stems from the updated MCC Law 32 (Fair Catch) and the specific ICC playing conditions adopted for the 2026 season regarding technology.

1. The End of the “Soft Signal” The biggest change in recent years is the total removal of the Soft Signal. Previously, the on-field umpire had to give an “out” or “not out” signal before referring to the third umpire. Now, the third umpire looks at the footage with a completely “clean slate.”

2. The Fingers Under the Ball Interpretation Under the current guidelines, for a catch to be considered fair:

The ball must not touch the ground before the fielder has complete control over it.

The Crucial Clause: If the fielder’s fingers are under the ball but the ball is also touching the grass simultaneously, the catch is traditionally ruled Fair. The logic is that the hand is the primary point of contact, even if the ball is pressed against the turf through the fingers.

3. Conclusive Evidence Requirement The Law states that the on-field reality stands unless the video shows conclusive evidence to the contrary. In Patidar’s case, while the ball appeared to touch some blades of grass, the third umpire ruled that Holder’s fingers were wrapped beneath the leather, and there was no “clear frame” showing the ball hitting the soil directly.

So this Starc's catch is not out and the Jason Holder catch is out. Stupid decision. In terms of decision making, this IPL has been the worst by umpires. pic.twitter.com/PedEPZCRkw — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) April 30, 2026

Match Impact

The dismissal proved to be the turning point of the innings. RCB, who were cruising at 79/2, lost four quick wickets in the next 17 runs, the momentum shifted heavily in favor of Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans.

Whether this sparks a post-match disciplinary hearing for Kohli remains to be seen, but the “Catch Controversy” has once again ignited the debate on whether 2D camera frames are sufficient to judge 3D catches on the grass.