Virat Kohli tweets picture with ‘partner in crime’ Dhoni, here is what they stole

File Photo of Team India captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli a picture of him along with MS Dhoni calling themselves partners in crime. In the photograph, one can only see Dhoni’s back. Kohli asked his fans to guess who the person was in the picture. Cricket fans didn’t waste any time to decipher that it was the former India captain MS Dhoni. The Delhi batsman’s tweet also sparked speculations on whether Dhoni would return to international as India host West Indies next month.

Partners in crime????.. Crime : stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary ????. Guess who ???? pic.twitter.com/Gk1x6lBIvm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2019

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had a great understanding while running between the wickets. Dhoni and Kohli had the ability to turn singles into doubles which proved to be crucial for India, especially in tense run-chases. Dhoni has been out of action since India were knocked out of the ODI World Cup. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the wicketkeeper back on the field. Although Dhoni has returned to the nets, it is still not clear when the former Indian captain will return to the team.

India will play three One Day Internationals and three T20I against the visitors. The T20I series will begin from December 6 and both teams will face each other in Mumbai for the first T20I. For the second and third T20I India and West Indies will travel to Thiruvanthapuram and Hyderabad respectively. The squad for both the T20 and ODI series will be announced on November 21.

Earlier in the year, India had travelled to West Indies for a series and managed to win ODI, T20I and the Test series with ease. India won every match that was played barring one which was washed out due to rain. The Men in Blue will be hoping to repeat their performance from earlier this year as they look to find the right balance ahead of the WorldT20 scheduled to take place next year.