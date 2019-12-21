Watch: When Virat Kohli turned Santa to fulfill wishes of underprivileged kids

In the video released by Star Sports, the children can be seen having a good time interacting with Virat Kohli and taking his autograph. (Image: Screengrab from Hotstar)

Christmas is around the corner and the Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to turn Santa Clause to fulfill wishes of a few kids. Kohli visited a shelter home in Kolkata disguised as Santa Claus and gave them gifts. The kids were very excited to receive gifts from Santa and their joy doubled finding Kohli amid them.

In the video released by Star Sports, the children can be seen having a good time interacting with Virat Kohli and taking his autograph. Virat Kohli shared his experience in the video and said, “These moments are very special for me as these kids cheer our team throughout the year and I had a great time bringing joy to each one of the kids”. Kohli ended the video by wishing a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone.

Watch @imVKohli dress up as ???? and bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids who cheer our sportspersons on, all year long! This joyful season, let’s remember to spread the love. pic.twitter.com/VF8ltmDZPm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2019

India is currently playing against West Indies and the ODI series is locked at 1-1. The series decider will take place on Sunday in Cuttack. West Indies had won the first ODI of the series on the back of some stellar batting performances from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope. However, India bounced back in the 2nd ODI of the series riding high on centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

The Indian team will be hoping to bowl better in the final match of the series as they look to end the year on a high. On the other hand, West Indies will be backing themselves as they have what it takes to beat India. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has hosted 18 One Day Internationals out of which the team batting first has won 8 times while the team chasing has won the match 10 times.