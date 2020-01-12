Virat Kohli trolls Ishant Sharma on Instagram

India’s next assignment is against Australia in a three-match ODI series which is set to begin from January 14, 2020. (Image: AP)

Virat Kohli is one of the most fierce competitors on the field but off the field, he is known to be quite a gentleman. However, recently fans got a glimpse of his funny side when he trolled teammate Ishant Sharma on Instagram. Ishant Sharma shared a post on the social media site and wrote, “You only live once” along with his own photo. Kohli put out a witty response to Ishant’s post, saying “hamein toh pata hi nahi tha (we didn’t know this)”. Kohli’s comment left fans laughing.

The Indian captain has been in sublime form in the new year. Kohli started 2020 with the T20 series win over Sri Lanka. The skipper was praised for his strategy in the third and last T20I against Sri Lanka as he gave Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson chance to bat ahead of him. The strategy worked in India’s favour as the hosts managed to post 201 against the visitors helping them win the game with ease.

India’s next assignment is the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning from January 14, 2020. This will be India’s first ODI series of the year and Kohli’s team will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak particularly because they had lost the last ODI series against the Australians at home.

The Australian team will be confident as Steve Smith and David Warner have been in terrific form during the Australian summer and can test the Indian bowlers at home. All eyes will be on Marnus Labuschagne who will be making his ODI debut after having a prolific time with the bat in the Tests.

India’s ODI Squad against Australia: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia ODI Squad against India: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa