Virat Kohli to have ‘absolutely no say’ in selection of head coach

In 2017, Captain Virat Kohli had also been asked for his choice of candidate, and he had voted for Ravi Shastri.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to select a new head coach and support staff for the men’s cricket team soon. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators plans to entrust the responsibility of these recruitments to an ad-hoc panel headed by former India captain Kapil Dev, said a report in The Indian Express.

This time around, Team India skipper Virat Kohli will not have a say in the selection and appointment of the new head coach, said the report. Ravi Shastri, the current coach, was appointed as India’s chief coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble stepped down following a fall out with Kohli. Shastri had been selected by a 3-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Captain Kohli had also been asked for his choice of candidate, and he had voted for Shastri.

The report quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying that during the last selection process, Kohli had mentioned the team’s difficulty with Anil Kumble, but this time around he would have absolutely no say in the entire process. “This time, we have Kapil Dev in the coach selection committee, and he will not listen to him (Kohli),” the official said.

In another break from process, the support staff would also be selected by the same committee. Until now, the head coach used to pick the support staff to assist him.

The BCCI had on Tuesday invited bids for a new head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager. The Board had also specified that the applicants for the head coach would need to have an experience of at least 30 Tests or 50 ODIs. The candidate would also be required to have coached an international Test playing side for a minimum of two years, or an associate member/A team/IPL side for three years.

The Board plans to appoint a new head coach ahead of the home series against South Africa from September 15.