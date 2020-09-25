  • MORE MARKET STATS

Virat Kohli takes blame for dropping Rahul twice, says time to move on after heavy loss

By: |
September 25, 2020 11:11 AM

Without hesitation, Kohli took the blame for dropping Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul twice, which contributed significantly to their defeat on Thursday.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, KXIP, RCB, KL Rahul, Mumbai Indians, sunrisers, latest news on virat kohli, IPL news updateKohli felt had he not dropped two catches off the blade of Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 132, KXIP would not have been able to go past the 200-run mark. (File photo: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli took the blame for his team’s 97-run thrashing by Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League here. Without hesitation, Kohli took the blame for dropping Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul twice, which contributed significantly to their defeat on Thursday.

Kohli felt had he not dropped two catches off the blade of Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 132, KXIP would not have been able to go past the 200-run mark. “I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage. “Maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn’t have been under pressure from ball one of the chase,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Related News

KXIP posted 206 for three and RCB were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs. “We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say a couple of important chances went down. There are days when these kind of things happen on the cricket field, they happen and we have to accept them.

“We have had a good game (against Sunrisers Hyderabad), we have had a bad game and now it is time to move on and learn from the mistakes we made,” said Kohli. On sending the young Josh Philippe ahead of himself at number 3, Kohli said: “He has batted at the top of the order for Western Australia and done well in the BBL as well, early days in the tournament so we thought we will maximise his ability and see how we go from there on. We thought we will give ourselves a bit of depth in the middle overs.”

The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman had batted in the middle-order in RCB’s first game against Sunrisers. RCB next play defending champions Mumbai Indians here on September 28.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Virat Kohli takes blame for dropping Rahul twice says time to move on after heavy loss
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2020: Sanju Samson hits CSK out of park as Rajasthan Royals begin campaign with 16-run win
2Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, ‘a number of Leyton Orient players’ test COVID-19 positive
3Dream11 IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs DC; Gayle, Rahane don’t make it to playing XI