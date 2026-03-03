For over a decade, the T20 World Cup record books were essentially Virat Kohli’s personal diary of dominance. His consistency in the 2014 and 2016 editions set benchmarks that many believed would remain untouched for a generation. However, the 2026 edition has staged a massive statistical coup.

From the fall of his ‘Everest’, the single-edition run record to his crown as India’s ‘chase master’ being challenged, the landscape of the shortest format is changing for sure.

Kohli’s most runs in a single edition of T20 World Cup record broken

The most significant headline comes from the fall of the 319. For 12 years, Virat Kohli’s 319 runs in the 2014 World Cup stood as the most runs a batter had scored in a single edition of the tournament, built on surgical precision and an unmatched average.

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan demolished that on February 28, finishing his 2026 campaign with a staggering 383 runs, fuelled by a strike rate of 162.30, which is significantly higher than Kohli’s 129.14 from 2014. While Kohli reached his peak through consistent half-centuries, Farhan accelerated past him by becoming the first player in history to smash two centuries in a single edition, achieving the feat against Namibia and Sri Lanka.

It is a shame that despite Farhan’s record-breaking run, Pakistan failed to secure a place in the semis; otherwise, he would have managed to add to that tally.

Samson breaks Kohli’s chasing record

Perhaps even more significant for Indian fans is the shift in Chase Master status. Virat Kohli has long been synonymous with leading India home in high-pressure hunts, famously anchored by his unbeaten 82 against Australia in 2016* and his miraculous 82 against Pakistan in 2022.

However, in the Super 8 clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Sanju Samson claimed a major piece of that legacy. Tasked with chasing 196, India’s highest-ever successful chase in T20 World Cup history, Samson played a career-defining innings of 97 off just 51 balls. This performance now officially stands as the most runs scored by an Indian in a successful T20 World Cup run chase, eclipsing Kohli’s legendary twin 82s.

While these specific milestones have been eclipsed, it is important to note that Kohli remains the ‘King‘ in more ways than one. He is still the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history with 1,292 runs and maintains his lead for the most fifty-plus scores at 15.

However, the 2026 tournament has proven that the Kohli Era of measured accumulation is being replaced by a more aggressive, high-volume chapter. As India prepares for the semi-final against England, the narrative has shifted from celebrating past legends to witnessing the emergence of a new breed of power hitters.