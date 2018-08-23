Virat Kohli surpasses Sir Don Bradman and Ricky Ponting, achieves this unique feat as captain

Kohli on Wednesday became the first Test captain to score 200 runs or more seven times in a winning cause.

Virat Kohli’s impressive 200 runs in two innings which inspired India’s impeccable win in the third Test at Trent Bridge is nothing less than a folklore. His performance also lifted up his teammate’s performances. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah played the matches of their career with both the players bagging five wickets each in first and second innings respectively. Kohli, however, stood tall overall. His performance with the willow and captaincy was inch perfect.

Kohli on Wednesday became the first Test captain to score 200 runs or more seven times in a winning cause. He achieved this feat overtaking the two legendary Australians — Sir Don Bradman and Ricky Ponting. Bradman and Ponting have scored 200 or more in a winning cause six times. Among Indians, just one other captain MS Dhoni has managed to do this.

Captain Aggressive also regained the top spot in ICC Test Rankings. Kohli has 937 points, which is the 11th best ever in terms of rating points. The top 10 in the list are Don Bradman (961 points), Steven Smith (947), Len Hutton (945), Jack Hobbs (942), Ricky Ponting (942), Peter May (941), Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Sangakkara (all 938 points).

Cheteshwar Pujara is remains to be the second highest ranked Indian batsman in the list in the sixth position, while Ajinkya Rahane (up four places to 19th), Shikhar Dhawan (up four places to 22nd) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (up eight places to 51st) have moved up after useful contributions at Trent Bridge.

Pandya has also reached the 51st spot in the bowlers’ rankings, gaining 23 slots to reach his career-best position after a crucial five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India thumped England by 203-runs in the third Test to stay alive in the five-match series. Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match.