Virat Kohli shatters Sir Don Bradman’s record in second Test against South Africa

Virat Kohli struck 33 boundaries and 2 sixes during his knock of 254*. (Image: PTI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli broke several records on his way to an unbeaten 254 on Friday. Kohli broke Don Bradman’s longstanding record of scoring most 150 plus runs in Test matches as captain. Prior to the Pune Test match, Virat Kohli and Don Bradman were tied on 8 such innings. Kohli’s 250 against South Africa in Pune is also his personal best in Test cricket.

Sir Don Bradman is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game. The Australian great had played 52 Test matches and had scored 6,996 runs with an average of 99.9 in Test cricket. Bradman during his career scored 29 hundred and 13 fifties.

Virat Kohli struck 33 boundaries and 2 sixes during his knock of 254 not out. The Indian captain ended his innings with a strike rate of 75.59. Kohli alongside Ravindra Jadeja played aggressively against the South African bowlers which helped the team put up a huge total of 601. During the first session of the second day, India didn’t lose any wickets which allowed the hosts to dominate throughout the day. It will be very difficult for South Africa to make a comeback in this Test match. They will need to bat really well against the Indian bowlers if they want to remain alive in this Test match.

Kohli and the team management made the smart choice by picking 5 bowlers in the Test match as it will allow India to be more attacking against the South African batsmen. It will be interesting to see how the South African batsmen approach the Indian bowlers in this Test match.

Faf Du Plessis will have a lot to think about as barring Kagiso Rabada, there was no other bowler who managed to make an impact in the first innings of the Test match for them. Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthuswamy managed to pick one wicket each but failed to make much of an impact once again.