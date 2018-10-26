Virat Kohli reveals what keeps him going despite playing for 10 years now

Virat Kohli is the 13th player in the world and only the fifth Indian batsman to have crossed the 10,000-run mark and yet his hunger for scoring runs does not seem to stop. (IE)

Team India captain Virat Kohli became the fastest batsmen to breach the 10,000-run mark in ODIs during the second ODI against Windies on Wednesday. Virat Kohli is the 13th player in the world and only the fifth Indian batsman to have crossed the 10,000-run mark and yet his hunger for scoring runs does not seem to stop. The Indian captain has over 1000 runs in this year alone at an unbelievable average of 149.42.

In an interview conducted by BCCI.tv, Kohli talked about how he keeps himself motivated and what inspires him.

Kohli talked about how important it is for him to be able to push his physical and mental abilities by focusing on what is best for the team and keep scoring more runs than he so that he is able to make a difference everytime he comes out to bat for the country. Kohli added that he is just focused on the situation and glad that he has been able to help the team by contributing with the bat. Kohli said that it is about what the team needs and what the situation demands The Indian captain said, “Even after playing for 10 years, I don’t feel like I’m entitled for anything here.”

“You still have to work hard for every run you score at the international level while playing for your country because there are many people who want this very badly. So when you’re in that position yourself, you should have that same hunger and passion,” he said.

He also stressed on the fact that no one should be taking anything for granted at this stage as it is the only way to keep yourself motivated which will help in improving your performance and help the team and the country in every game.

Kohli said that it is an honour to play for the country. “My duty is to score runs and having done that for a long period now, everything has collected together for this moment. But the intention always is to look for what the team needs and just score as many runs as possible,” he said.