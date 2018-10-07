Virat Kohli requests BCCI to allow wives of players to accompany team for full duration of overseas tour

Virat Kohli kisses his wedding ring after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test against England. (Source: AP)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow wives of players to accompany the team for the full duration of overseas tours. According to the current policy of the board, the wives of players and support staff can accompany them on overseas tours for just two weeks. However, Kohli raised the issue with a top BCCI official who conveyed the team’s request to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji.

A report by The Indian Express, quoted sources saying that CoA has now asked the team manager Sunil Subramaniam to make a formal request to change the rule. But, the decision on the issue is unlikely to come anytime soon.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

A source in the CoA confirmed the development to news agency ANI but said that policy will not change right now and the decision will be left to the new office bearers. “Yes he requested but we are not going to take any decision soon, we have said we will leave it to the new office bearers. Policy will not change now,” the source said.

The issue has been raised multiple times by various cricketing boards. In 2007, an independent sports administrator in his report after England’s 5-0 Ashes loss, had recommended a limit on the time wives and girlfriends should be allowed on tour.

Meanwhile, Kohli also raised concerns over the new ICC regulations which permit water breaks only at the fall of a wicket or in-between overs. During the Rajkot Test, both India and West Indies players were constantly under the supervision of umpires while asking for drinks breaks.

“That was a bit to do with the umpires pushing us as well, with these new rules coming in of not drinking too much water,” Kohli said after the game, which India won by a record innings and 272 runs.