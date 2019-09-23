Virat Kohli reprimanded for inappropriate shoulder contact with SA player, 1 offence away from a ban

The incident took place during the fifth over of the match, while Virat Kohli made inappropriate contact with the bowler while taking a run. (AP Photo)

Team India captain Virat Kohli was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he was found guilty of inappropriate physical contact with South African pacer Beuran Hendricks. Kohli received an official warning and one demerit point for the incident with Hendricks that occured during the third T20 international at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. South Africa won the series by nine wickets to level the series 1-1 against India.

“Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match’,” the ICC said in a statement on Monday.

The incident took place during the fifth over of the match, while Kohli made inappropriate contact with the bowler while taking a run. The ICC has registered this as a Level one offence and 1 demerit point has been added against Kohli’s name. The right hander now has committed three offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

“Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said.

As per the new rules, a player is banned after he reaches four or more demerit points with a 2-year period. Kohli currently has three points – one during the T20 against South Africa on Sunday, one during the Test against the same opposition on January 15, 2018 and the third one during the World Cup 2019 match against Afghanistan.

After a player has accrued four or more demerit points, they are converted to suspension points. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.