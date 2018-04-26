Virat Kohli recommended for Khel Ratna by BCCI; Rahul Dravid for Dronacharya award

An old picture of Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. (Source: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recommended Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna honour. This is the second time when Kohli has been nominated for this award. The 29-year-old batsman was also nominated in 2016 but being the Olympic year, the award was conferred on the three stars of Rio – PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Deepa Karmakar.

Kohli has been in superb form in last few years and led India to the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings. The Delhi batsman has been breaking records on the personal front as well. He is currently leading RCB in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

The BCCI has also recommended former India captain Rahul Dravid for the prestigious Dronacharya award while legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar’s name has been recommended for Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.

These developments were confirmed by CoA chief Vinod Rai. “Yes, we have sent a number of nominations in various categories to the government. Rahul is the BCCI nominee for the Dronacharya award,” Rai told PTI.

Rahul Dravid was nominated for successfully guiding the India U-19 team to World Cup title early this year. Under his guidance, the team had also made it to the final of 2016 Under-19 World Cup. Dravid has worked with the India A team also and is the bridge between international and junior cricket.

BCCI had stopped sending nominations for Dronacharya awards due to multiple coaches at times claiming credit for a player’s success.

“It happened when a former India opener had signed two nominations where coaches claimed that the player worked under them. From then, we had stopped sending nominations,” a senior BCCI official said.

“However when Rajkumar Sharma (Kohli coach) got Dronacharya award, it was a personal nomination. He was not BCCI nominee. For someone of Rahul’s stature, we have decided to depart from convention,” the official added.