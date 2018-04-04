Virat Kohli reacts to Shahid Afridi’s Kashmir tweet; here is what RCB captain said

An old picture of Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi. (Source: PTI)

A day after former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s tweet on Kashmir created controversy, the Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli reacted to it by saying that his priority stays with his nation. Kohli who is currently preparing for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) said that as an Indian his interests are always for the benefit of the nation.

“As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation & my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure,” Virat Kohli said when asked about Shahid Afridi’s tweet.

The RCB captain said that he doesn’t want to engage in the issue unless he has total knowledge and the intricacies of it. “But having said that, it’s a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues & the intricacies of it I don’t engage in it but definitely your priority stays with your nation,” he added.

Kohli is the second cricketer after Gautam Gambhir to react to Afridi’s tweet. Gambhir who is set to lead Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, had taken to Twitter on Tuesday evening and had called the former Pakistan all-rounder, an immature person.

“Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no-ball!!!,” Gambhir wrote on his Twitter handle.

Afridi, in his tweet, had condemned the violence in Kashmir and had asked the UN to intervene in the matter. “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” Afridi posted on the micro-blogging website.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Kapil Dev, while talking to media asked why so much importance is being given to Afridi. “Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people,” Kapil Dev said.