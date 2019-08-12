Virat Kohli overtakes Sourav Ganguly, closes in on Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli scored 120 off 125 balls against West Indies in the 2nd ODI. (AP Photo)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli led from the front as India beat West Indies by 59 runs in the second one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad. Kohli scored his 42nd ODI century to eclipse Sourav Ganguly in the list of highest run-getters. Kohli is now the second highest run-scorer for India in ODIs. His 125-ball 120 took his aggregate to 11,406 runs in 238 innings, surpassing Ganguly’s record of 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs.

Ganguly, former India captain, lauded Kohli’s century. “Virat Kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI.. what a player,” Ganguly posted on Twitter.

The only Indian batsman who has more runs to his name than Virat Kohli now is the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin has a mammoth tally of 18,426 runs, 7,000 more than Kohli. The India skipper is also closing in on Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries. The India skipper is just 7 short of Sachin’s tally of 49 ODI hundreds.

Overall, Kohli is 8th on the list of top ODI run getters, just 173 runs behind South African legend Jacques Kallis.

Kohli also notched another record to his name on Sunday. Kohli overtook former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad to score more runs than any other batsman against West Indies in ODI cricket. Kohli needed just 19 runs to go past Miandad’s tally of 1,930 runs. While Miandad took 64 innings to score 1,930 runs, Kohli achieved the feat in just 34 innings. The prolific Indian captain has so far hit seven hundreds against the West Indies and has an average of over 71 in ODIs against the Caribbeans.

Kohli played his first ODI against West Indies in the 2009 Champions Trophy in Johannesburg in which he scored an unbeaten 79. His first hundred against the West Indies came in 2011 in Visakhapatnam.

After winning the 2nd ODI, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The next one-day international will be played on August 14, 2019 at Port of Spain, Trinidad.