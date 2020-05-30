Virat Kohli only Indian again in Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes

With earnings of USD 25 million, Kohli was ranked 100th in 2019 and 83rd in 2018 with USD 24 million.

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli remains the only Indian in the Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid athletes with total earnings of USD 26 million, jumping to the 66th spot from 100 in the 2020 standings. Kohli’s earnings from endorsement stand at USD 24 million and USD 2 million from salary/winnings. The 31-year-old is also the only cricketer in the top-100 list.

With earnings of USD 25 million, Kohli was ranked 100th in 2019 and 83rd in 2018 with USD 24 million. Tennis legend Roger Federer has toped the list for the first time with earnings of USD 106.3 million, rising from fifth place last year.

Football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are second and third respectively with earnings of USD 105 and USD 104 million. The others in the top-10 are Neymar (football), LeBron James (basketball), Stephen Curry (basketball), Kevin Durrant (basketball), Tigers Woods (golf), Kirk Cousins (American football) and Carson Wentz (American football). The athletes’ earnings have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which led to suspension of sporting activities all around the world.