Virat Kohli only cricketer in Instagram sports ‘rich list’ 2019; earns staggering Rs 1.35 crore per post

Virat Kohli has over 36 million followers on Instagram.

Team India cricket captain Virat Kohli is the only Indian in the Instagram sports ‘rich list’ in 2019. Incidentally, Kohli is also the only cricketer to feature in the list. For a second year in a row, Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the coveted list published by HopperHQ.com.

According to the data on the site, Kohli charges $196,000 (Rs 1.35 crore) for every post that the athelete makes on the picture-sharing social media site. Kohli, who led India to the semifinal at the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019, has over 36 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo has a following of 173 million on Instagram and charges a hefty $975,000 (Rs 6.7 crore) for every post. Ronaldo is followed by Brazil footballer Neymar and Argentina football captain Lionel Messi, who earn Rs 5 crore and Rs 4.5 crore respectively per post.

Kohli, who’s ranked ninth on the sports ‘rich list’, grabbed the 23rd spot on the Instagram Rich List 2019. The list, which is topped by Kylie Jenner, features Indian actor Priyanka Chopra too. Priyanka is ranked 19th on the list and makes $271,000 (Rs 1.87 crore) per Instagram post.

Virat Kohli is currently ranked no. 1 on the ICC rankings for ODI and Test batsmen. He will be leading India when they tour West Indies in August. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play two Tests, three one-day internationals and two T20s in West Indies.

India were knocked out of the World Cup after losing to New Zealand and the Kohli-led side would be looking to put the defeat behind them. There were reports that Kohli might be rested for the West Indies series, but the 30-year-old was named in the squads for all the 3-formats. Kohli was among the runs during the World Cup, but did not score a century. He would be raring to change that when India tour the Caribbean.