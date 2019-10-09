Virat Kohli on Rohit Sharma: ‘Stop focusing on what he is going to do in Tests’

Virat Kohli and his team won the first test match against the Proteas but he does not take anything for granted. (Photo: PTI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli has urged people to stop focusing Rohit Sharma as it will add unnecessary pressure on the opener. Speaking to reporters at a pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test match against South Africa in Pune, Kohli on Wednesday, hailed Rohit Sharma for his tons in both the innings of Vizag Test match and said he should be allowed to enjoy his game.

“Look if a guy like him at the top of the order performs like the way he did in the first test match then we will be in a position where we can go for victories. So its time to move ahead from his spot and let him enjoy his batting,” Kohli said, adding, that the team was very happy for Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli and his team won the first test match against the Proteas but he does not take anything for granted. During the press conference, Virat Kohli said that the mindset of the team is to win every game that they play. He added that even though the team is playing at home but conditions can get challenging, so it is important to make sure that the team looks for answers rather than making excuses.

When asked about the pitch in Pune, the Indian captain said, a bit of moisture has gone into the pitch and there might be something for the fast bowlers and the spinners. The team combination will be decided on the morning of the game after having a look at the pitch. However, Kohli said the team will have to play good cricket throughout the Test match if India wants to win the game and take the series.

While talking about the Test championship the Indian skipper said that it is great for test cricket and added that if it was up to him he would have awarded double points to a team for winning away games.

Virat Kohli also praised Mohammad Shami for his performances in the recent past which have helped the Indian team in closing out test matches.