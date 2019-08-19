Virat Kohli on 11 years in international cricket: Couldn’t have dreamt of the blessings God showered me with

Virat Kohli posted these 2 photographs while reflecting on his 11-year long journey in International cricket. (Source: Twitter/Virat Kohli)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli completed 11 years in international cricket on August 18, 2018. The swashbuckling batsman reminisced over his stint on the international arena and said that he couldn’t have asked for anything more. The 30-year-old took to social media to share his emotions.

“From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn’t have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path,” Kohli posted on Twitter and Instagram along with two photographs of himself from 2008 and 2019.

Starting off as a chubby teenager, Kohli has transformed himself into the fittest in the business. He is regarded as the best batsman of his era. Kohli now leads India in all three formats and has taken India to the top of the charts in Test rankings.

The first photograph that Kohli shared was from his first One-day international against Sri Lanka. Kohli, fresh off his U-19 World Cup success, opened the innings with Gautam Gambhir but could manage only 12 runs in that match. He scored his first century a year later in 2009, and has now raced ahead to 43 ODI centuries. The only batsman ahead of him now is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries.

The second photograph is from his hotel room in Antigua. India is currently touring West Indies and have already won the T20 and ODI series. India will play two Tests against the same opposition starting August 22.

Virat Kohli is the top-ranked batsmen in the ICC rankings for both ODIs and Tests. He is also 2nd on the list most runs scored in T20 internationals. The right hander from Delhi has reprsented India in 239 ODIs, 77 Tests and 70 T20Is. He has notched up 11,520 ODI runs, 6613 Test runs and 2369 runs in T20Is.