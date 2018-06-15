Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni undergo ‘Yo-Yo Endurance Test’ ahead of England Tour

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and other players selected in the limited overs series squad underwent Yo-Yo Endurance Test at National Cricket Stadium, ANI reported citing BCCI sources. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian cricket team including stars players Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent the ‘Yo-Yo Endurance Test’ ahead of their long tour of England scheduled to begin later this month. The Indian team will play five Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in England starting July 3, 2018 to September 11, 2018. This tour is crucial for Team India as it will also serve as a warm-up for the upcoming 2019 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in England.

Before this tour kicks off, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and other players selected in the limited overs series squad underwent Yo-Yo Endurance Test at National Cricket Academy, ANI reported citing BCCI sources.

The Yo-Yo Test is a modified version of the earlier ‘beep test’ in which two lines, 20 meters apart, are marked by placing cones. The player starts with his foot behind one of the lines and begins running on receiving instruction. The player keeps running between the two lines until signaled by the recorded beeps to stop. If the player doesn’t reach the end of the line in time, he is given two more beeps to keep up with pace. The entire process is software based where results are recorded.